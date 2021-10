'The Last Duel' was inspired by a real trial by combat in medieval France NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to film critic Kenneth Turan about The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott. The story takes place in 14th century France, based on true events about a trial by combat.

Review Music Reviews 'The Last Duel' was inspired by a real trial by combat in medieval France 'The Last Duel' was inspired by a real trial by combat in medieval France Listen · 3:30 3:30 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to film critic Kenneth Turan about The Last Duel, directed by Ridley Scott. The story takes place in 14th century France, based on true events about a trial by combat.