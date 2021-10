'Genius' actor Cynthia Erivo opens up her voice on 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1' The British actor and singer played abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, and Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha. Now Erivo has a debut album. "I sing often with a bit of a smile," she says.

Music Interviews 'Genius' actor Cynthia Erivo opens up her voice on 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1' 'Genius' actor Cynthia Erivo opens up her voice on 'Ch. 1 Vs. 1' Listen · 33:44 33:44 The British actor and singer played abolitionist Harriet Tubman in Harriet, and Aretha Franklin in Genius: Aretha. Now Erivo has a debut album. "I sing often with a bit of a smile," she says. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor