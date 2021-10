Remembering former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died at 84 Powell was the first Black chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and the first Black secretary of state. His family said he died of COVID-19 complications, though he was fully vaccinated.

Obituaries

Remembering former Secretary of State Colin Powell, who has died at 84

Powell was the first Black chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and the first Black secretary of state. His family said he died of COVID-19 complications, though he was fully vaccinated.