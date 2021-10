Ted Koppel remembers Colin Powell as a 'wise counselor' to presidents NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with veteran journalist Ted Koppel about Colin Powell's legacy. Koppel recalls both professional moments as well as personal ones, like their shared love of fast cars.

Obituaries Ted Koppel remembers Colin Powell as a 'wise counselor' to presidents Ted Koppel remembers Colin Powell as a 'wise counselor' to presidents Listen · 7:05 7:05 NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with veteran journalist Ted Koppel about Colin Powell's legacy. Koppel recalls both professional moments as well as personal ones, like their shared love of fast cars. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor