What We Lose When We Lose Local News : 1A A new investigation by The Atlantic looks into Alden Global Capital, the secretive hedge fund that's gutted newsroom staff and owns more than 200 papers across the country including The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, and the New York Daily News.

We speak to the reporter behind that investigation about what is lost when local newspapers are shut down.

Chicago Sun Times and Chicago Tribune newspapers are offered for sale in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Chicago Sun Times and Chicago Tribune newspapers are offered for sale in Chicago, Illinois.

Scott Olson/Getty Images


It's a familiar story. The same sad song. The newspaper industry is dying.

It's a tale we've been telling for decades. Local newspapers have been unable to adapt to the digital age. Advertising space online is dominated by Facebook and Google. But that is only part of the story.

A new investigation by The Atlantic looks into Alden Global Capital, the secretive hedge fund that's gutted newsroom staff and owns more than 200 papers across the country including The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, and the New York Daily News.

McKay Coppins, Ann Marie Lipinski, and Charlie Johnson join us for the conversation.

