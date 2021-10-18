What We Lose When We Lose Local News

It's a familiar story. The same sad song. The newspaper industry is dying.

It's a tale we've been telling for decades. Local newspapers have been unable to adapt to the digital age. Advertising space online is dominated by Facebook and Google. But that is only part of the story.

A new investigation by The Atlantic looks into Alden Global Capital, the secretive hedge fund that's gutted newsroom staff and owns more than 200 papers across the country including The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun, and the New York Daily News.

McKay Coppins, Ann Marie Lipinski, and Charlie Johnson join us for the conversation.

