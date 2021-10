Oliver Jeffers' new picture book is a different kind of ghost story What's it like to live with ghosts? What if you sense them, but you're not quite sure they're there? These questions are at the heart of a new picture book illustrated and written by Oliver Jeffers.

Oliver Jeffers' new picture book is a different kind of ghost story Oliver Jeffers' new picture book is a different kind of ghost story Listen · 7:46 7:46 What's it like to live with ghosts? What if you sense them, but you're not quite sure they're there? These questions are at the heart of a new picture book illustrated and written by Oliver Jeffers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor