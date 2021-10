#2145: To Form a More Imperfect Union : The Best of Car Talk Nothing succeeds like secession! Or at least that's the thinking as Tom and Ray plan for Car Talk Plaza's imminent secession(from what exactly, we're not sure). But the crazy car problems will of course emigrate to wherever they land. This week's beleagured citizens of Car-Talk-istan include John and his Chevy's 'woobie', Robin's stuck Rabbit and Mazz with her chirping transmission. All this and the new puzzler!

The Best of Car Talk #2145: To Form a More Imperfect Union #2145: To Form a More Imperfect Union Listen · 36:17 36:17 Nothing succeeds like secession! Or at least that's the thinking as Tom and Ray plan for Car Talk Plaza's imminent secession(from what exactly, we're not sure). But the crazy car problems will of course emigrate to wherever they land. This week's beleagured citizens of Car-Talk-istan include John and his Chevy's 'woobie', Robin's stuck Rabbit and Mazz with her chirping transmission. All this and the new puzzler! NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor