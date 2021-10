Kids' mental health crisis is at a critical point, Education Secretary Cardona says The Education Department wants to revamp mental health access for students and awareness in schools. NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Secretary Miguel Cardona about the guidance.

Education Kids' mental health crisis is at a critical point, Education Secretary Cardona says Kids' mental health crisis is at a critical point, Education Secretary Cardona says Listen · 6:34 6:34 The Education Department wants to revamp mental health access for students and awareness in schools. NPR's Scott Detrow talks to Secretary Miguel Cardona about the guidance. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor