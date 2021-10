Oregon city aims to alleviate homelessness with a village of tiny houses Portland is using American Rescue Plan money to build tiny home villages for a growing number of homeless people. Not all communities, however, are embracing these villages.

National Oregon city aims to alleviate homelessness with a village of tiny houses Oregon city aims to alleviate homelessness with a village of tiny houses Listen · 3:42 3:42 Portland is using American Rescue Plan money to build tiny home villages for a growing number of homeless people. Not all communities, however, are embracing these villages. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor