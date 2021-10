Trump files lawsuit to stop the release of documents related to the Capitol riot Former President Donald Trump is suing the the National Archives and the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to block the release of documents.

Law Trump files lawsuit to stop the release of documents related to the Capitol riot Trump files lawsuit to stop the release of documents related to the Capitol riot Listen · 4:32 4:32 Former President Donald Trump is suing the the National Archives and the House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol to try to block the release of documents. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor