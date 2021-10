I'm vaccinated. Is it OK to sing into a karaoke mic again? During the pandemic, karaoke was stopped due to fears of viral spread. Is it safe yet to pick up a karaoke mic in public?

I'm vaccinated. Is it OK to sing into a karaoke mic again? I'm vaccinated. Is it OK to sing into a karaoke mic again? Audio will be available later today. During the pandemic, karaoke was stopped due to fears of viral spread. Is it safe yet to pick up a karaoke mic in public? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor