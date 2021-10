Albright and Powell, both secretaries of state, were part of a small club NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state about the legacy of Colin Powell who died Monday. In 2001, Powell became the first Black secretary of state.

NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Madeleine Albright, the first female U.S. secretary of state about the legacy of Colin Powell who died Monday. In 2001, Powell became the first Black secretary of state.