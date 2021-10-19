The breakout star of this Halloween season is a themed bratwurst

The SpookToberfest brat is a hot item. The featured ingredients are pork, beer and candy corn. You can pick up the treat at Jenifer Street Market in Madison, Wis.

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Say you're trick-or-treating, and somebody gives you bratwurst instead of candy. You would be skeptical. And yet the breakout star of Halloween season this year is a Halloween-themed bratwurst. It's called the SpookToberfest brat, and it features pork, beer and candy corn. You can pick up the treat at Jenifer Street Market in Madison, Wis., and according to the owners, it tastes slightly sweet and not scary at all. It's MORNING EDITION.

