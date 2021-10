The breakout star of this Halloween season is a themed bratwurst The SpookToberfest brat is a hot item. The featured ingredients are pork, beer and candy corn. You can pick up the treat at Jenifer Street Market in Madison, Wis.

Food The breakout star of this Halloween season is a themed bratwurst The breakout star of this Halloween season is a themed bratwurst Listen · 0:27 0:27 The SpookToberfest brat is a hot item. The featured ingredients are pork, beer and candy corn. You can pick up the treat at Jenifer Street Market in Madison, Wis. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor