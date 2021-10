North Korea launches its eighth missile test of the year The test appears to be its first submarine-launched ballistic missile in two years. It comes as the U.S. and Asian allies are meeting to discuss how to get North Korea back to the negotiating table.

Asia North Korea launches its eighth missile test of the year North Korea launches its eighth missile test of the year Listen · 3:40 3:40 The test appears to be its first submarine-launched ballistic missile in two years. It comes as the U.S. and Asian allies are meeting to discuss how to get North Korea back to the negotiating table. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor