Accessibility links
Facebook settles a federal lawsuit over allegations it favored foreign job applicants The Justice Department said Facebook routinely avoided hiring U.S. workers for positions it had reserved for temporary visa holders. The settlement includes a $4.75 million fine.

Business

Facebook settles a federal lawsuit over allegations it favored foreign job applicants

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims in a settlement announced Tuesday to resolve the allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs. Richard Drew/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Richard Drew/AP

Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims in a settlement announced Tuesday to resolve the allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.

Richard Drew/AP

WASHINGTON — Facebook is paying a $4.75 million fine and up to $9.5 million to eligible victims to resolve the Justice Department's allegations that it discriminated against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill high-paying jobs.

Facebook also agreed in the settlement announced Tuesday to train its employees in anti-discrimination rules and to conduct more widespread advertising and recruitment for job opportunities in its permanent labor certification program.

Caste Arrives In Silicon Valley

Planet Money

Caste Arrives In Silicon Valley

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build a virtual reality-based 'metaverse'

Business

Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build a virtual reality-based 'metaverse'

The department's civil rights division said Facebook "routinely refused" to recruit, consider or hire U.S. workers, a group that includes U.S. citizens and nationals, asylees, refugees and lawful permanent residents, for positions it had reserved for temporary visa holders. Facebook sponsored the visa holders for "green cards" authorizing them to work permanently.

It is the largest civil penalty and backpay award ever recovered by the civil rights division in the 35-year history of enforcing anti-discrimination rules under the Immigration and Nationality Act, officials said.

"Facebook is not above the law and must comply with our nation's civil rights laws," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke told reporters in a telephone conference.

The lawsuit was filed against Facebook last December by the Justice Department.

Facebook also agreed in a separate settlement with the Labor Department to expand its recruitment for U.S. workers and to be subject to ongoing audits to ensure compliance.