Global Health Scientists in South Africa are working to reverse engineer the Moderna COVID vaccine Scientists in South Africa are working to reverse engineer the Moderna COVID vaccine Listen · 4:28 4:28 A consortium in South Africa wants to teach manufacturers in poor countries to make Moderna's COVID vaccine. But Moderna won't share its process. So the scientists are trying to reverse engineer it.