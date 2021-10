Some Chicago cops won't share vaccine status, even if it means they lose police power Chicago is requiring its workers to be vaccinated or undergo twice-weekly testing on their own time and dime. The head of the police union is urging cops not to share their vaccination info.

National Some Chicago cops won't share vaccine status, even if it means they lose police power Some Chicago cops won't share vaccine status, even if it means they lose police power Listen · 2:48 2:48 Chicago is requiring its workers to be vaccinated or undergo twice-weekly testing on their own time and dime. The head of the police union is urging cops not to share their vaccination info. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor