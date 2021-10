Everything old, new and AWOL in the NBA NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with ESPN's Monica McNutt about how as the NBA season begins, fans are talking about two players who won't be on the court anytime soon.

Sports Everything old, new and AWOL in the NBA NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with ESPN's Monica McNutt about how as the NBA season begins, fans are talking about two players who won't be on the court anytime soon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor