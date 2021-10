Expert helps untangle vaccine misinformation that has followed Colin Powell's death NPR's Sarah McCammon talks with Dr. Hyung Chun, professor of cardiology at Yale and senior author of a study in COVID breakthrough cases, on vaccine misinformation following the death of Colin Powell.

Medical Treatments
Listen · 4:08