Former President Trump shapes North Carolina's Senate election with early endorsement North Carolina is a swing state with a Senate seat coming open. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump made an early endorsement, seeming to set the positioning for the GOP hopefuls.

Politics Former President Trump shapes North Carolina's Senate election with early endorsement Former President Trump shapes North Carolina's Senate election with early endorsement Listen · 4:05 4:05 North Carolina is a swing state with a Senate seat coming open. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump made an early endorsement, seeming to set the positioning for the GOP hopefuls. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor