VA Secretary visited an LA encampment and promised to end veteran homelessness The U.S. Veterans Secretary visited a Los Angeles encampment to discuss veteran homelessness. Officials have made similar promises before, but little progress has happened in the last five years.

National VA Secretary visited an LA encampment and promised to end veteran homelessness VA Secretary visited an LA encampment and promised to end veteran homelessness Listen · 3:03 3:03 The U.S. Veterans Secretary visited a Los Angeles encampment to discuss veteran homelessness. Officials have made similar promises before, but little progress has happened in the last five years. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor