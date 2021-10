Netflix employees call for accountability NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Zoe Schiffer, senior reporter at The Verge, about the latest developments surrounding Netflix and company accountability.

Business Netflix employees call for accountability Netflix employees call for accountability Listen · 4:34 4:34 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Zoe Schiffer, senior reporter at The Verge, about the latest developments surrounding Netflix and company accountability. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor