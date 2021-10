News brief: Capitol Hill agenda, Florida school shooting, school board elections Democrats aim to wrap up their to-do list. A Florida school district will pay $25 million to the families of Parkland shooting victims. School board elections are the new political battlefields.

Politics News brief: Capitol Hill agenda, Florida school shooting, school board elections News brief: Capitol Hill agenda, Florida school shooting, school board elections Listen · 11:08 11:08 Democrats aim to wrap up their to-do list. A Florida school district will pay $25 million to the families of Parkland shooting victims. School board elections are the new political battlefields. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor