Adults have a lot to say about masks. How do students feel about them? Elementary school teacher Katy Wright in Montana decided to ask her students how they feel about having to wear masks in school.

Education Adults have a lot to say about masks. How do students feel about them? Adults have a lot to say about masks. How do students feel about them? Listen · 2:58 2:58 Elementary school teacher Katy Wright in Montana decided to ask her students how they feel about having to wear masks in school. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor