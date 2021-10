Dakota artist's piece stands where controversial sculpture sparked protests Four years after the Walker Arts Center in Minneapolis was rocked by protests over a sculpture that inflamed the indigenous community, a new structure by artist Angela Two Stars helps to make amends.

