Black women's group makes history climbing Mount Kilimanjaro

Diana Kinard and Dawn Frazier started a climbing group with other Black women called Shades of Favor. In August they became the first Black American women to ascend the almost 20,000 foot peak.

Good morning. I'm Scott Detrow. Diana Kinard and Dawn Frazier met while running a marathon in 2019. They both learned that they had another ambitious goal - climbing Mount Kilimanjaro. So they started a group with other Black women called Shades of Favor. In August, they did it and became the first group of Black American women to ascend the almost 20,000-foot peak. The group already has another goal - a trip to Machu Picchu.

