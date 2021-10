Recordings by pianist Lara Downes showcase overlooked Black composers NPR's A Martínez talks to pianist Lara Downes about her recording a mini-album each month in an effort to highlight forgotten contributions of Black American composers.

New Music Recordings by pianist Lara Downes showcase overlooked Black composers