Author profiles workers who were laid off when their jobs went to Mexico An Indiana steel plant closed in 2017 and hundreds of jobs went to Mexico. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Farah Stockman about her book: American Made — What Happens to People when Work Disappears.

Author Interviews Author profiles workers who were laid off when their jobs went to Mexico Author profiles workers who were laid off when their jobs went to Mexico Listen · 6:49 6:49 An Indiana steel plant closed in 2017 and hundreds of jobs went to Mexico. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Farah Stockman about her book: American Made — What Happens to People when Work Disappears. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor