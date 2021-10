Hippos smuggled into Colombia by drug lord Pablo Escobar will be sterilized The late drug lord Pablo Escobar smuggled four hippos into his private zoo. In the 27 years since his death, the hippos have multiplied to at least 80.

Hippos smuggled into Colombia by drug lord Pablo Escobar will be sterilized

The late drug lord Pablo Escobar smuggled four hippos into his private zoo. In the 27 years since his death, the hippos have multiplied to at least 80.