Friends with Benefits

There's a social script for how romantic relationships are supposed to develop, and that script can make it hard for us to become physically intimate with friends and keep being friends—nothing more, nothing less. In this episode, we try to understand what would be possible if we didn't draw such stark lines between sex and friendship, and how to repair things when the line-crossing gets messy.

