The Future of The Child Tax Credit : 1A Since the the Child Tax Credit went into effect in July, millions of children have been lifted out of poverty according to one study done by Columbia University. The program is set to end in a few weeks if Congress doesn't vote to make it permanent.

But there's a fight unfolding around what a permanent Child Tax Credit should look like—and who should get it.

The Future of The Child Tax Credit

  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1047685310/1047746487" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
A father reads to his twin 14-month-old daughters. Sean Gallup/Getty Images hide caption

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

A father reads to his twin 14-month-old daughters.

Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin is pushing for limitations on who should qualify for the credit. But the question of who deserves help from the government and who doesn't is a loaded one.

Erica York, Jeff Stein, Jacob Goldin, and Sanford F. Schram join us for the conversation.

