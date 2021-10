The civil war in Ethiopia is intensifying Fighting between government forces and Tigrayan rebels is escalating in Ethiopia's north. The government is bombing targets in the rebel capital and there's a bloody battle over two strategic towns.

Fighting between government forces and Tigrayan rebels is escalating in Ethiopia's north. The government is bombing targets in the rebel capital and there's a bloody battle over two strategic towns.