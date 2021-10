The underground world of debt collection in South Korea In the show Squid Game, the poor compete to the death for money to pay their debts. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with L.A. Times reporter Victoria Kim on the underground world of South Korea's loan sharks.

Asia The underground world of debt collection in South Korea The underground world of debt collection in South Korea Listen · 4:05 4:05 In the show Squid Game, the poor compete to the death for money to pay their debts. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with L.A. Times reporter Victoria Kim on the underground world of South Korea's loan sharks. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor