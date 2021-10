Haitian gang wants $1 million ransom for each of the 17 kidnapped missionaries 17 people with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries remain missing after being kidnapped in Haiti. A gang has claimed responsibility and is reportedly asking for a ransom of $1 million per person.

National Security Haitian gang wants $1 million ransom for each of the 17 kidnapped missionaries Haitian gang wants $1 million ransom for each of the 17 kidnapped missionaries 17 people with the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries remain missing after being kidnapped in Haiti. A gang has claimed responsibility and is reportedly asking for a ransom of $1 million per person.