A now-repealed law will weigh on the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Joseph Margulies, a criminal law expert, about how citizen's arrest laws factor into the trial of three white men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

Law A now-repealed law will weigh on the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers A now-repealed law will weigh on the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers Listen · 4:08 4:08 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Joseph Margulies, a criminal law expert, about how citizen's arrest laws factor into the trial of three white men charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor