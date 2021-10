FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters and 'mix and match' approach The Food and Drug Administration has authorized booster shots for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. It's also allowing "mixing and matching" of vaccines as boosters.

Medical Treatments

Listen · 3:45