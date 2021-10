FDA officials authorize Moderna and J&J COVID vaccine boosters After the FDA weighed in, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention meet Thursday to refine guidelines for boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Health FDA officials authorize Moderna and J&J COVID vaccine boosters