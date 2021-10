President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania to tout his domestic agenda President Biden visited his hometown of Scranton, Pa., to promote the size and scope of his legislative agenda — saying his policies would create good paying jobs.

Politics President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania to tout his domestic agenda President Biden traveled to Pennsylvania to tout his domestic agenda Listen · 2:09 2:09 President Biden visited his hometown of Scranton, Pa., to promote the size and scope of his legislative agenda — saying his policies would create good paying jobs. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor