Politics The biggest push by Democrats for action on voting rights fails in the Senate The biggest push by Democrats for action on voting rights fails in the Senate Listen · 3:43 3:43 Democrats' legislation to alleviate voting restrictions in some states was scaled back in order to get Republican senators on board. But in the end, no GOP lawmakers backed the bill.