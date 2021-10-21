Police investigate 4 year-old-boy's emergency call about toys

Police in New Zealand shared audio of the call on social media. While they don't encourage children to call the emergency number, they said the incident was "too cute not to share."

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep.

New Zealand's equivalent of the 911 emergency number is 111.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED OPERATOR: This is police. Where is the emergency?

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: Hi.

UNIDENTIFIED OPERATOR: Hello.

INSKEEP: A 4-year-old New Zealander called that number with something important to report.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED CHILD: I've got some toys for you.

UNIDENTIFIED OPERATOR: You got some toys for me?

INSKEEP: For the record, this was no emergency. But a constable visited. The officer let the boy wear his hat and radioed back, quote, "he did have cool toys."

It's MORNING EDITION.

