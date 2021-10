First responders in New York City have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated City officials say first responders have 10 days to get vaccinated or they'll be suspended without pay. Some union leaders have promised to fight the mandate.

Health First responders in New York City have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated First responders in New York City have until Nov. 1 to get vaccinated City officials say first responders have 10 days to get vaccinated or they'll be suspended without pay. Some union leaders have promised to fight the mandate.