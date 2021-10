There's unexpected bipartisan cooperation brewing on Capitol Hill... Over beer There's bipartisan cooperation on Capitol Hill over beer. Five Congressional teams are in a competition where lawmakers work with breweries in their home states to create a new craft beer.

Politics There's unexpected bipartisan cooperation brewing on Capitol Hill... Over beer