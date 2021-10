NWSL players are keeping a spotlight on the abuse and harassment female athletes face The recent NWSL scandal involving coaches' alleged abusive behavior toward female players has refocused attention on an all-too-familiar problem -– female athletes experiencing abuse and harassment.

