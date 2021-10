Review: 'Dune' may be on HBO Max, but it's one film you want to see on a big screen Denis Villeneuve's Dune — based on Frank Herbert's bestselling sci-fi novel — arrives in cinemas and on home screens starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.

Review Movie Reviews Review: 'Dune' may be on HBO Max, but it's one film you want to see on a big screen Review: 'Dune' may be on HBO Max, but it's one film you want to see on a big screen Listen · 4:08 4:08 Denis Villeneuve's Dune — based on Frank Herbert's bestselling sci-fi novel — arrives in cinemas and on home screens starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor