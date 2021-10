CDC advisers vote to recommend Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing the evidence for COVID vaccine boosters. The CDC director will use their advice to decide whether to recommend boosters.

An advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is weighing the evidence for COVID vaccine boosters. The CDC director will use their advice to decide whether to recommend boosters.