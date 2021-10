Alec Baldwin fires prop gun on movie set killing a film crew member Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of Rust near Sante Fe, killing the film's director of photography and injuring the director, according to the sheriff's office of Santa Fe County, N.M.

