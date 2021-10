Online game let's you experience the supply-chain crunch through beer sales The Beergame App simulates the steps of selling beer from brewer to drinker — revealing a real world problem that can tangle the supply chain.

Online game let's you experience the supply-chain crunch through beer sales Online game let's you experience the supply-chain crunch through beer sales Audio will be available later today. The Beergame App simulates the steps of selling beer from brewer to drinker — revealing a real world problem that can tangle the supply chain. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor