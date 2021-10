The Fed announces stricter rules on trading for policymakers and senior staff The rules follow controversies surrounding trades by the presidents of two regional Fed banks. Critics say the rules don't go far enough.

Business The Fed announces stricter rules on trading for policymakers and senior staff The Fed announces stricter rules on trading for policymakers and senior staff Listen · 3:51 3:51 The rules follow controversies surrounding trades by the presidents of two regional Fed banks. Critics say the rules don't go far enough. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor