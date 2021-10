Just when more nurses are needed, it's more difficult to get into nursing school Hospitals are in dire need of nurses. There's often 800 people applying to community college nursing programs offering 50 slots. One main reason is that there aren't enough people to teach nursing.

Health Just when more nurses are needed, it's more difficult to get into nursing school Just when more nurses are needed, it's more difficult to get into nursing school Audio will be available later today. Hospitals are in dire need of nurses. There's often 800 people applying to community college nursing programs offering 50 slots. One main reason is that there aren't enough people to teach nursing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor